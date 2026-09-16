"Ganpati Bappa Morya": Suryakumar Yadav celebrates 'Ganesh Chaturthi' with family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Former India T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav posted a heartwarming picture of himself celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on Wednesday.

Posting on Instagram, India's 'Mr 360' batter posted a picture of himself celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Devisha and their baby girl Riddhima.

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"Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Bappa bring happiness, health and success to all," posted Surya on Instagram.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities.

Suryakumar, India's two-time T20 World Cup champion and one of the trailblazers of modern T20I batting for India, turned 36 on Monday.

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Suryakumar has achieved several milestones in his career, including winning the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award in 2022 and 2023.

The former India T20I captain reached the number one position in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings in October 2022 and registered 910 rating points in January 2023, among the highest-ever ratings recorded in the format.

The right-handed batter played a key role in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, with a title-sealing catch of David Miller in the final against South Africa being his crowning moment, and later led the team to the 2026 T20 World Cup title as a captain, making India the first side to successfully defend the title. Under his captaincy, India also won the T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

Suryakumar has been one of India’s most influential batters, known for his innovative stroke play and aggressive approach. In 113 T20Is, he has made 3,272 runs at an average of 36.35, with a strike rate of 162.94. His runs include four centuries and 25 fifties, and he is India's third-highest run-getter in the format.

He has also represented India in 37 ODIs, scoring 773 runs at an average of 25.76, with a strike rate of 105.02, with four fifties and a best score of 72*. In his only Test, Suryakumar batted for only one inning, scoring eight runs against Australia back in 2023.

'SKY' has also been a multi-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) and is among the most notable batters in the competition with 4,581 runs in 179 matches and 164 innings at an average of 33.68 and a strike rate of 148.58, with two centuries and 31 fifties and a best score of 103*. (ANI)

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