“Garv Hai” athlete Vivaan Dave wins two gold medals at Gujarat State Table Tennis championships 2026

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 22 (ANI): Vivaan Dave, the newest athlete on Adani Sportsline’s “Garv Hai” roster, won two gold medals at the Gujarat State Table Tennis Championships 2026, claiming the U17 and U19 titles at the event held in Gandhidham from 16 to 20 October.

At 14 years old, he took on and beat players well above his age group. He was previously ranked No.2 in India in the Under-15 category, according to a press release.

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The double gold adds to a strong run of results for the young paddler this year. Earlier in 2026, he won gold in the U17 category at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship in Kanpur. On the international circuit, he picked up silver in the U15 category at WTT Youth Contender Ulaanbaatar, followed by bronze in the U15 category at WTT Youth Contender Tashkent.

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His national record is equally notable. At the UTT 87th Inter State Sub Junior and Cadet National Table Tennis Championship in 2025, Vivaan won gold in both the U15 individual and U15 team events.

Vivaan picked up a racket at the age of five and has steadily built his game across state, national and international events. His ultimate goal is to represent India at the Olympics and win the gold medal for the country.

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Under the “Garv Hai” initiative, Adani Sportsline provides Vivaan with a world-class table tennis kit alongside other required equipment, and also facilitates his travel to every competition he participates in.

Vivaan’s upcoming tournaments include the WTT Youth Contender Chennai, scheduled from 23 to 26 October 2026, and the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship in Punjab later this year.

“Winning gold in both the U17 and U19 categories at the state championships is a proud moment for me. I was playing against older and more experienced players, so every match was a good test and I learned a lot from it. I started playing table tennis when I was five, and my dream has always been to play for India at the Olympics and win a gold medal for my country. Adani Sportsline has helped me with sourcing my kit, equipment and facilitating my travel; this allows me to focus completely on my training and performance,” said Vivaan. (ANI)

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