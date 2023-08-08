Coco Gauff’s teen spirit wins DC Open

Washington, August 7

Away from a tennis court, Coco Gauff is still, in some ways, a typical teen, rolling her eyes at receiving FaceTime calls from a younger sibling — “I’m at press right now, bro” — and her father — “oh, my God” — while two versions of the DC Open trophy she earned Sunday sat on the table in front of her.

Gauff is the youngest women’s champion of the hardcourt tournament in the nation’s capital

With a racquet in her hand, Gauff is not typical at all, as her success so far shows. And after the disappointment of a first-round exit at Wimbledon last month, the 19-year-old from Florida appears back to her best as the start of the US Open approaches later this month.

Surging at the end of each set, Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-3 in the Washington final for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career. Gauff is the youngest women’s champion of the hardcourt tournament in the nation’s capital and the first player since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009 to win four WTA tournaments as a teenager.

At night, Dan Evans became, at age 33, the oldest men’s champion since Jimmy Connors was 35 in 1988 by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-5 6-3 in the final. — AP