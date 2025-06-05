Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): India head coach Gautam Gambhir has thrown his support behind Karun Nair, who has earned a recall to the national Test squad following a standout domestic season with Vidarbha in 2024-25. Nair's consistent performances in domestic cricket have impressed the selectors, and Gambhir believes his experience will be crucial on England tour.

"It's just great for domestic cricket," Gambhir said in the pre-departure press conference.

"All the youngsters will know its importance. If you keep doing well there, doors are never shut for you," he added.

Nair, who last played a Test for India in 2017, scored heavily in the domestic circuit. He was brilliant in the recent unofficial Test for India A against the England Lions, scoring a brilliant 204 runs in the English conditions.

"Always good to have the experience of Karun," Gambhir said, adding that "He played County cricket there and he is in really good form. His experience will come in handy."

Emphasizing a patient approach with returning players, Gambhir made it clear that Nair would not be judged hastily. He insisted that players who prove themselves over time in domestic cricket deserve a fair run at the international level.

"More importantly, we won't judge someone by one or two Test matches," he added.

"If someone has scored heaps of runs, he will be given a decent run so that he can show his talent at the international level," he added.

Nair's inclusion comes at a transitional phase for Indian Test cricket, following the retirements of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The dream season for Vidarbha star concluded with the 863-run season in Ranji Trophy, with an average of 53.93, four centuries and two fifties in 16 innings across nine matches. His best score of 135 came in the final and his team emerged victorious.

A massive highlight of his season was the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, where he top-scored with 779 runs in nine matches and eight innings at a stunning average of 389.50 and a strike rate of 124.04, with five centuries and a fifty and best score of 163*. He played a massive role in his team's run to the finals, where they lost to his former team, Karnataka.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition, Nair made 255 runs in six innings, averaging 42.50 at a strike rate of 177.08, with three half-centuries and the best score of 77. His team was knocked out in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

