Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Gautam Gambhir, BCCI, IPL franchises extend heartwarming Diwali greetings to fans

Gautam Gambhir, BCCI, IPL franchises extend heartwarming Diwali greetings to fans

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:02 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises extended Diwali greetings to fans, sharing messages of love, happiness and togetherness on the festive occasion.

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

Taking to social media platform X, Gambhir wrote, "We Play to Win BIG - A Billion Hearts" !!! Happy Diwali, Team India.

The BCCI also extended its wishes, posting, "Here's wishing everyone a very happy Diwali."

Advertisement

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared his festive greetings, writing, "Happy Diwali to all of my wonderful friends at this most joyous occasion! I hope you all have the most wonderful period of love, laughter, and fun."

Among the IPL franchises, Chennai Super Kings highlighted the importance of family and togetherness in its message.

"Deepavali is all about togetherness, creating memories and celebrating the joy of being a family. Wishing everyone a joyful and light-filled Deepavali!," the franchise wrote on X.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians also extended their wishes to their fans, popularly known as the 'One Family', posting, "Our #OneFamily wishes you a Diwali full of light, love, and happiness! What's your Outfit Of The Day?"

Sunrisers Hyderabad shared its greetings with the 'Orange Army', writing, "Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones, Orange Army."

Rajasthan Royals also wished fans on the occasion, posting, "Here’s to love, light and doing what you love around your favorite people forever. Have a blessed Diwali, guys."

Advertisement

The messages from the cricket fraternity added to the festive celebrations, with players, administrators and franchises reaching out to fans on the occasion of Diwali.

The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts