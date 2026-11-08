Gautam Gambhir, BCCI, IPL franchises extend heartwarming Diwali greetings to fans

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises extended Diwali greetings to fans, sharing messages of love, happiness and togetherness on the festive occasion.

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

Taking to social media platform X, Gambhir wrote, "We Play to Win BIG - A Billion Hearts" !!! Happy Diwali, Team India.

The BCCI also extended its wishes, posting, "Here's wishing everyone a very happy Diwali."

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Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared his festive greetings, writing, "Happy Diwali to all of my wonderful friends at this most joyous occasion! I hope you all have the most wonderful period of love, laughter, and fun."

Among the IPL franchises, Chennai Super Kings highlighted the importance of family and togetherness in its message.

"Deepavali is all about togetherness, creating memories and celebrating the joy of being a family. Wishing everyone a joyful and light-filled Deepavali!," the franchise wrote on X.

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Mumbai Indians also extended their wishes to their fans, popularly known as the 'One Family', posting, "Our #OneFamily wishes you a Diwali full of light, love, and happiness! What's your Outfit Of The Day?"

Sunrisers Hyderabad shared its greetings with the 'Orange Army', writing, "Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones, Orange Army."

Rajasthan Royals also wished fans on the occasion, posting, "Here’s to love, light and doing what you love around your favorite people forever. Have a blessed Diwali, guys."

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The messages from the cricket fraternity added to the festive celebrations, with players, administrators and franchises reaching out to fans on the occasion of Diwali.

The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

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