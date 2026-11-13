Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Gautam Gambhir speaks on India's batting collapse against New Zealand, says "there are no unplayable deliveries in international cricket"

Gautam Gambhir speaks on India's batting collapse against New Zealand, says "there are no unplayable deliveries in international cricket"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:27 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 13 (ANI): As New Zealand defeated India by a massive 244 runs in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui after bowling them out for just 89 while defending a target of 334, head coach Gautam Gambhir stressed that there are no unplayable deliveries in international cricket and said Indian batters should have been better equipped to handle New Zealand's seam-friendly conditions.

He acknowledged Matt Henry's disciplined bowling, who grabbed a 6-wicket haul, but emphasised the need to negotiate the first 10 overs, adding that losing three wickets in the opening over put India significantly behind in the chase.

Henry spearheaded the hosts' dominant performance with a sensational six-wicket haul, including three dismissals in the opening over, to trigger India's batting collapse.

Henry (6/27) wreaked havoc on India's top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma (0), Virat Kohli (0) and Shreyas Iyer (0) in a sensational opening over to leave the visitors reeling at 0/3. The Kiwi pacer returned to dismantle the lower order, removing Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav (1) and Gurnoor Brar (2) to register career-best ODI figures and bowl India out for just 89 in 26.4 overs.

Advertisement

"No, first of all, there are no unplayable deliveries in international cricket. You should be able to cope with any kind of delivery. You know the conditions in New Zealand are going to offer seam movement with the new ball, and we got similar assistance when we bowled. Matt Henry bowled in some really good areas, and when a bowler consistently hits those lengths, you need to have the ability to negotiate the first 10 overs. We know there is always assistance for the seamers during that period, and when you lose three wickets in the opening over, you are obviously left well behind the game," Gambhir told the reporters after the fourth ODI.

Will Young’s fluent century (125 off 108 balls) and Matt Henry's career-best ODI figures (6/27) set the tone, while crucial knocks from Tim Seifert (58 off 48 balls) and Finn Allen (41 off 30 balls) guided the hosts to a massive total of 333.

Put in to bat by India, New Zealand's top order dominated proceedings, with Will Young and Tim Seifert providing a brisk start to lay the foundation for a formidable total. Chasing 334, India faced a daunting task against the hosts' potent pace attack but suffered a dramatic batting collapse.

Advertisement

The emphatic victory helped New Zealand cut India's series lead to 2-1, setting up a crucial final fixture on Sunday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts