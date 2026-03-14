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Home / Sports / Gautam Gambhir, SuryaKumar Yadav offer prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple

Gautam Gambhir, SuryaKumar Yadav offer prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple

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ANI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with skipper Surya Kumar Yadav, offered prayers at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Saturday, with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy.

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The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

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While speaking to ANI Acharya Pawan Tripathi, Treasurer of Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, on Gambhir and Surya's visit, said, "After winning the T20 World Cup, Indian skipper Surya Kumar Yadav, coach Gautam Gambhir, and ICC Chairman Jay Shah came here to offer prayers. Even before the semi-final match, the entire team came here and took blessings from Bappa. Whether it is our trustees, pujari, or devotees, all have a feeling of patriotism."

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Suryakumar Yadav was India's third-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter amassed 242 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25. The Indian skipper notched up one half-century in the marquee tournament.

India topped Group A with an unbeaten record, though they suffered a setback in the Super Eight stage, losing to South Africa by 76 runs. The Men in Blue bounced back in style, defeating West Indies in a virtual quarter-final, England in the semi-final, and ultimately New Zealand in the final.

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The champions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, India, will receive USD 2,639,423, while the runners-up, New Zealand, will take home USD 1,422,692. South Africa, on the other hand, will get USD 1,005,577 and England are going to get USD 974,423.

On March 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crores for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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