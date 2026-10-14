Gautam Gambhir turns 45; former teammates Yuvraj, Raina wish Team India coach on his birthday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14 (ANI): Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir turned 45 on Wednesday, with former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina wishing him on his birthday.

Gambhir will spend his 45th birthday on duty as he looks to guide India to victory against West Indies in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad later today. With India leading the five-match series 2-1, a win would seal the series for the hosts.

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Gambhir, who took charge as head coach of the Indian men's cricket team in July 2024, has guided the side to titles in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the 2025 ACC Men's Asia Cup and the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

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Gambhir’s former Team India teammate, Yuvraj Singh, wished him on his birthday, expressing his continued support and wishing him success.

In an Instagram post, Yuvraj said, “GG you know I’ve always got your back and wish you only go from strength to strength! Happy birthday brother always upwards and keep making us proud! Lots of love.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina also wished Gambhir on his birthday, calling him a “fighter on the field.”

“Happy Birthday, Gauti bhai. A fighter on the field, a champion at heart, and a man who has always stood tall for Indian cricket. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more milestones in your journey. Keep inspiring, keep leading,” Raina said in his X post.

Happy Birthday, Gauti bhai 🎂🇮🇳 A fighter on the field, a champion at heart, and a man who has always stood tall for Indian cricket. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more milestones in your journey. Keep inspiring, keep leading! 💙🏏 @GautamGambhir https://t.co/ayPHRYWBd3 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 14, 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla also extended his wishes to the Team India coach on his 45th birthday.

“Heartiest birthday wishes to @GautamGambhir. Your passion for cricket, competitive spirit and unwavering commitment to Indian cricket continue to inspire. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and continued success as you contribute to the growth and glory of Indian cricket. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead,” he said.

Heartiest birthday wishes to @GautamGambhir. Your passion for cricket, competitive spirit and unwavering commitment to Indian cricket continue to inspire. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and continued success as you contribute to the growth and glory of Indian cricket. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 14, 2026

During his playing days, known for his memorable performances, especially in times of crisis, Gambhir served India as one of its most prolific opening batters, partnering with Virender Sehwag to cause mayhem for bowlers at the top of the order. From his international debut in 2003 till his retirement in 2016, Gambhir wore India's white Test colours on 58 occasions, scoring 4,154 runs at an average of 41.95, with nine centuries and 22 fifties in 106 innings and a best score of 206.

Once a number one Test batter, his two-year run from 2008-09, spanning 13 Tests, 1,861 runs at an average of 77.54 in 25 innings with seven centuries and seven fifties, earned him the ICC Test Player of the Year award for 2009. His 436-ball marathon 137 against New Zealand to save the Napier Test and win the series for India 1-0 stands as one of the finest performances by an Indian in overseas conditions.

Gambhir was at his peak during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, finishing as the sixth-leading run-getter and second for his team with 393 runs in nine innings at an average of 43.66, with four fifties, including a 122-ball 97 against Sri Lanka in the final to chase down 275 in front of a packed Wankhede in Mumbai and bring the gold home after 28 years. His soil-stained jersey stands as a sign of his determination and his win-at-all-costs mentality.

With 932 runs in 37 matches and 35 innings at an average of 27.41, a strike rate of above 119 and seven fifties, Gambhir was one of India's earliest T20 stars, best known for his valuable 75 against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup final back in 2007, which powered India to a match-winning total of 157/5. (ANI)

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