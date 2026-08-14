Gavan Twining named Melbourne Renegades head coach for upcoming WBBL

Melbourne [Australia], August 14 (ANI): The Melbourne Renegades have named Australian women's cricket team assistant coach Gavan Twining as their head coach for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season.

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Twining joins the Women's Renegades side after working with the Australian women's team, where he was part of the coaching setup that guided the side to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup title.

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He will link up with the Renegades in Melbourne after Australia's upcoming series against Bangladesh and New Zealand before returning to his Cricket Australia responsibilities at the end of the WBBL season.

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Aussie assistant coach Gavan Twining signs on as Head Coach for #WBBL12 🤝 📰 More: https://t.co/NlhokDRjTr pic.twitter.com/jmsRiqbKs4 — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) August 14, 2026

Twining takes over from championship-winning coach Simon Helmot, who left the Renegades during the off-season to join another franchise overseas.

Meanwhile, Renegades High Performance Manager and former Australian cricketer Clint McKay will take charge of the team during the upcoming Spring Challenge.

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After appointment as head coach, Twining said, "I'm really excited to be joining the Melbourne Renegades and getting to work with this playing group. The Renegades have a strong foundation and a talented squad, and I'm looking forward to helping the players take the next step and build on the success the club has had."

"Having been part of the Australian team's World Cup campaign, I'm excited to bring those experiences into the Renegades environment and help produce performances that our members and fans can be proud of," Twining added.

Melbourne Renegades General Manager Max Abbott said, "Gavan is an outstanding addition to our WBBL program, bringing World Cup-winning experience to our group. There's already a very positive environment within the squad, and we felt Gavan was the best person to continue building on that, working with the experienced leaders we have in the squad."

"While Gavan completes his Australian commitments, we are really comfortable that Clint McKay can oversee the preparation for the Spring Challenge as coach and ensure we are ready to go for the opening game on October 29," Abbott added. (ANI)

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