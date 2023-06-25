Gavaskar not happy with Pujara’s axing

PTI

New Delhi, June 24

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at the national selectors for making Cheteshwar Pujara the “scapegoat” and ignoring prolific domestic scorer Sarfaraz Khan for the two Tests in the West Indies next month.

Referring to Sarfaraz’s non-selection, Gavaskar questioned the logic behind having the Ranji Trophy if performance in the country’s premier domestic tournament is overlooked while picking the Indian red-ball teams in favour of the players’ records in the IPL.

“Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring at an average of 100 in all the past three seasons. What does he have to do to be picked in the squad? He might not be in the XI, but you pick him in the team,” Gavaskar said of the Mumbai batter to a TV channel.

As far as Pujara is concerned, his absence from the Indian Test team has been one of the talking points.

“Why has he been made the scapegoat for our batting failures? He has been a loyal servant of Indian cricket,” Gavaskar said. “What is the criteria for dropping him and keeping the others who failed? I don’t know because nowadays there is no media interaction with the selection committee chairman or whoever where you could actually ask these questions,” he added.