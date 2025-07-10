Gayle, Pollard, West Indian Champion Team to sport Indian game RollBall helmets

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Indian Roll Ball League (IRBL) has announced a strategic partnership with the West Indies Champions cricket team ahead of the upcoming World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, according to a release from IRBL/ West Indies Champions cricket team.

Advertisement

This partnership marks a significant step toward bringing Roll Ball, an indigenous Indian sport originating in Pune in 2003, to the global stage.

Now played in over 60 countries, Roll Ball blends basketball, handball, and skating. IRBL, powered by SportzTank Pvt Ltd, will launch the sport's first international league later this year.

Advertisement

Dubai-based West Indies Champions owner Ajay Sethi called the collaboration a symbol of unity and sporting spirit, while IRBL founder Sachin Joshi described it as a step toward celebrating India's rich sporting legacy.

The partnership will also include fan engagement, cultural exchange, and grassroots activation, aiming to connect Indian and Caribbean sports cultures and inspire young athletes.

Advertisement

WCL 2025, officially recognized by the ECB, is the only Legends T20 league in the world, featuring stars like Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, and Chris Gayle. Together, IRBL and West Indies Champions are ready to give Roll Ball a new global identity.

As part of this collaboration, Caribbean cricket legends Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo will be seen wearing Indian Roll Ball helmets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)