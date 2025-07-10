DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Gayle, Pollard, West Indian Champion Team to sport Indian game RollBall helmets

Gayle, Pollard, West Indian Champion Team to sport Indian game RollBall helmets

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:50 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Indian Roll Ball League (IRBL) has announced a strategic partnership with the West Indies Champions cricket team ahead of the upcoming World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, according to a release from IRBL/ West Indies Champions cricket team.

Advertisement

This partnership marks a significant step toward bringing Roll Ball, an indigenous Indian sport originating in Pune in 2003, to the global stage.

Now played in over 60 countries, Roll Ball blends basketball, handball, and skating. IRBL, powered by SportzTank Pvt Ltd, will launch the sport's first international league later this year.

Advertisement

Dubai-based West Indies Champions owner Ajay Sethi called the collaboration a symbol of unity and sporting spirit, while IRBL founder Sachin Joshi described it as a step toward celebrating India's rich sporting legacy.

The partnership will also include fan engagement, cultural exchange, and grassroots activation, aiming to connect Indian and Caribbean sports cultures and inspire young athletes.

Advertisement

WCL 2025, officially recognized by the ECB, is the only Legends T20 league in the world, featuring stars like Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, and Chris Gayle. Together, IRBL and West Indies Champions are ready to give Roll Ball a new global identity.

As part of this collaboration, Caribbean cricket legends Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo will be seen wearing Indian Roll Ball helmets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts