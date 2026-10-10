DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Gayle, Walton power West Indies Champions to big win over Bangladesh Champions in WCL season 3

Gayle, Walton power West Indies Champions to big win over Bangladesh Champions in WCL season 3

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:40 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], October 10 (ANI): Chris Gayle's explosive start and Chadwick Walton's unbeaten 90 powered West Indies Champions to a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a challenging target of 219, West Indies Champions reached 221/5 in 19.1 overs, with wicketkeeper-batter Walton delivering a match-winning knock of 90 not out off 43 balls, including five fours and eight sixes. Walton was named Player of the Match for his big knock.

Advertisement

Gayle, leading the West Indies Champions, provided the early impetus with an aggressive 67-run opening partnership alongside Lendl Simmons. Gayle scored 56 off 25 balls with the help of four sixes and six fours, while Simmons contributed 20 off 11 deliveries.

Advertisement

Walton then anchored the chase through the middle overs, receiving support from Raymon Reifer, who scored 20 off 15 balls, and Jermaine Blackwood, who added 14 off 11 deliveries. Carlos Brathwaite made just four runs before losing his wicket to Enamul Haque jnr. Dwayne Bravo remained unbeaten on five as Walton finished the chase with a six off Mahmudullah in the 20th over.

Advertisement

Earlier, Bangladesh Champions posted 218/4 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Rony Talukdar top-scored with 96 off 56 balls, hitting nine fours and five sixes, while Mahmudullah contributed with 43 runs off 21 deliveries. Fazle Mahmud also made a valuable 36 off 22 balls.

For West Indies Champions, Rayad Emrit returned figures of 2/33, while Dwayne Bravo and Reifer took one wicket each to help his side restrict Bangladesh Champions to 218/4.

For Bangladesh Champions, Kamrul Islam was their most successful bowler, claiming three wickets for 31 runs in four overs. Enamul Haque took two wickets and bowled a maiden over. He conceded 38 runs in his four overs. But it was Walton's unbeaten innings which ensured that West Indies Champions completed the chase with five wickets in hand.

After West Indies Champions' victory, owner Ajay Sethi hailed the team's performance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts