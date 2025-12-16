GCL: Fyers American Gambits beat Triveni Continental Kings in last-gasp thriller, Ganges Grandmasters continue winning

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): A last-gasp win on the Prodigy board helped Fyers American Gambits overturn a deficit and seal a dramatic victory against reigning champions Triveni Continental Kings on Matchday 3 of the Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, on Tuesday. The Gambits beat the Kings 10-8, following Ganges Grandmasters' 12-3 win over PBG Alaskan Knights, according to a release.

Opening Matchday 3, Ganges Grandmasters continued their strong run with a dominant win over PBG Alaskan Knights, headlined by a generational icon clash between Viswanathan Anand and Gukesh D. The supporting boards offered plenty of intrigue, with Arjun Erigaisi taking on Vincent Keymer, Leinier Dominguez facing World Cup champion Javokhir Sindarov, and competitive match-ups across the women's and prodigy boards. The tie began evenly as Daniel Dardha and Raunak Sadhwani drew, before Sindarov's composed win over Dominguez handed the Grandmasters an early edge.

Grandmasters tightened their grip as Polina Shuvalova converted under time pressure and Keymer held Erigaisi to a draw. On the icon board, Anand pressed confidently after opening with the King's Pawn, navigating a sharp Sicilian Defence to build a dominant queenside position and convert with authority. Draws on the remaining boards sealed a comprehensive 12-3 victory, giving the Grandmasters their second win in three ties.

Anand, named Player of the Match after scoring his first point of the season, said, " It's nice to play against him (Gukesh); he's a very combative player. But honestly, I would have taken the point against anyone. I am happy to score my first point (this season), it means a lot," as quoted from a release.

Later, Triveni Continental Kings and Fyers American Gambits entered the tie with contrasting momentum. The spotlight was firmly on the icon board, where Alireza Firouzja continued his scintillating start to the season, defeating Hikaru Nakamura for his third win in as many matches. Around the hall, fans were treated to added colour as Pranav V and Jose Martinez engaged spectators in the fan zone. On the boards, Wei Yi and Vladislav Artemiev fought out a balanced draw, as did Zhu Jiner and Bibisara Assaubayeva, while Alexandra Kosteniuk capitalised on a blunder by Teodora Injac to hand the Kings a crucial win.

The turning point came on board 3, where Richard Rapport produced a near-flawless display with Black to overcome Vidit Gujrathi in a complex battle that even featured two White queens on the board at one stage. With the Kings narrowly ahead at 8-6 heading into the final moments, the tie hinged on the prodigy board. There, reigning World Rapid Champion Volodar Murzin showed his class, defeating Marc'Andria Maurizzi under pressure to swing the result dramatically in the Gambits' favour.

Rapport was named Player of the Match, saying, "I am very happy that after yesterday, both Volodar and I could strike back today. He (Murzin) did very well."

Alpine SG Pipers took on upGrad Mumba Masters in the day's final tie.

Action continues on Matchday 4 as Fyers American Gambits face Alpine SG Pipers, PBG Alaskan Knights take on upGrad Mumba Masters, and Triveni Continental Kings meet Ganges Grandmasters. (ANI)

