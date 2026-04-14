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Home / Sports / GD Birla Memorial: Ajita wins thriller for singles title

GD Birla Memorial: Ajita wins thriller for singles title

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ANI
Updated At : 09:40 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 14 (ANI): Ajita Ravindran displayed immense grit and resilience against an equally determined Pooja Jhalani to prevail in three games and win the Women's Singles 45 plus title in the GD Birla Memorial Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, hosted by Bombay Gymkhana.

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After dropping the closely contested opening game 24-26, Ajita clawed back to win the second 21-19 and, with both players fighting tooth and nail for each point in trying conditions, won the decider 21-18 to cap a well-deserved victory.

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In the Men's Doubles 110 plus category, the duo of Bibhash Chatterjee and Shiv Thakur delivered a commanding performance to defeat top seeds Gautam Laud and Shailesh Daga in straight games, 21-12, 21-15, according to a release.

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In the Men's Singles 45 plus category, Vikrant Karanjkar put up a dominant display to overcome top seed Sachin Bharati 21-6, 21-19, while, in the Mixed Doubles 80 plus category, Hemant Duggal and Shweta Thakur registered one of the most one-sided wins of the finals, defeating Sandeep Mohan and Tejasvi Sawant Desai 21-10, 21-4.

Final Match Results

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Men's Doubles 110 plus

Bibhash Chatterjee/Shiv Thakur beat Gautam Laud / Shailesh Daga [1] - 21-12, 21-15

Women's Singles 45 plus

Ajita Ravindran beat Pooja Jhalani - 24-26, 21-19, 21-18

Men's Singles 45 plus

Vikrant Karanjkar beat Sachin Bharati [1] - 21-6, 21-19

Mixed Doubles 80 plus

Hemant Duggal/Shweta Thakur defeated Sandeep Mohan/Tejasvi Sawant Desai - 21-10, 21-4. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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