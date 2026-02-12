DT
Gerhard Erasmus becomes fourth captain with 4-fers in Men's T20 WC

Gerhard Erasmus becomes fourth captain with 4-fers in Men's T20 WC

ANI
Updated At : 10:20 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus became the fourth skipper to pick four wicket hauls in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The Namibia captain achieved this milestone during their Group A match against the defending champions India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Before the Namibia captain, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, who scalped 4/17 against New Zealand in the 2024 edition, and former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, who picked up 4/20 against India in 2007.

Oman's Zeeshan Maqsood, who took 4/20 against Papua New Guinea in 2001, and Rashid, who took 4/23 against Bangladesh in the 2024 edition, have etched their names in the elite list.

Rashid is the only skipper to achieve this feat twice.

Meanwhile, India posted a commanding total of 209/9 against Namibia after being asked to bat first.

Thanks to a whirlwind 61 from Ishan Kishan and late fireworks from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube that helped the defending champions cross the 200-run mark.

Despite some late hiccups, the Men in Blue managed to navigate the Namibian bowling attack, led by captain Gerhard Erasmus, who claimed a four-wicket haul to keep the contest alive.

The Namibia captain took the key wickets of wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (61 off 24 balls), Tilak Varma (25 off 21 balls), Hardik Pandya (52 off 28 balls), and Axar Patel (0). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

