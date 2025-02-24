DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / German Open: Kidambi, Anmol part of Indian contingent; Sindhu, Malvika to miss

German Open: Kidambi, Anmol part of Indian contingent; Sindhu, Malvika to miss

Ranked world number 45, Srikanth will face world number 37 Priyanshu Rajawat in the first round.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:41 PM Feb 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mulheim [Germany], February 24 (ANI): Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth will spearhead India's challenge at the German Open 2025 badminton competition starting from Tuesday at Westenergie Sporthalle in Mulheim.

Ranked world number 45, Srikanth will face world number 37 Priyanshu Rajawat in the first round.

Other two Indians in the men's singles competition are - world number 38 Kiran George and Ayush Shetty, 48th ranked in global rankings, as per Olympics.com.

Advertisement

Coming to the women's singles competition, Anupama Upadhyaya, the world number 44th, is the highest ranked Indian, with likes of PV Sindhu and Malvika Bansod missing out the tournament. She will be battling with Ishrani Baruah, the 71st ranked Indian in the women's singles rankings, during the first round.

Other Indian competitors in the women's singles competition are: Aakarshi Kashyap and Rakshitha Ramraj, who are 46th and 47th in the rankings, respectively

Advertisement

Anmol Kharb, who helped India clinch the Asian Team Championships 2024, will also be a part of the women's singles competition and she is coming after a gold medal win at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

Coming to the men's doubles draw, two Indian duos will be in action: World No. 46 Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-Sai Pratheek K, 70th in the men's doubles rankings.

The sole representative of India in the women's doubles competition will be world number 53 duo of Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra.

In the mixed doubles competition, the all-India opening round match will be eighth seeds, Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, who will take on Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde. The world number 36 pair of Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh will also compete in this category.

In the men's competition, the two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark is the top seed in singles competition.

-German Open 2025 badminton: India squad

Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Ayush Shetty, Rithvik Sanjeevi (Q), Tharun Mannepalli (Q), Sankar Subramanian (Q)

Men's doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-Sai Pratheek K

Women's singles: Anupama Upadhyaya, Isharani Baruah, Aakarshi Kashyap, Rakshitha Ramraj, Tanya Hemanth, Anmol Kharb, Tasnim Mir, Unnati Hooda (Q)

Women's doubles: Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra, Varshini Viswanath Sri-Arathi Sara Sunil (Q)

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde, Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper