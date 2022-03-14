German Open: Lakshya Sen goes down in final

PTI

Muelheim An Der Ruhr, March 13

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen’s giant-killing run ended with a straight-game loss to Thailand’s rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the summit clash of the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament here today.

The 20-year-old Sen, who had claimed his maiden Super 500 title at the India Open in January, lost 18-21 15-21 in 57 minutes to three-time world junior champion Vitidsarn in the final. World No. 12 Sen came into the match with a 3-3 head-to-head record against Vitidsarn, ranked 20th, having beaten the Thai in their last meeting at Hylo Open last year.

In a battle of equals, Sen and Vitidsarn matched each other in speed but the Thai rode on his variations and deception to take the match. The gruelling semifinal against Olympics champion Viktor Axelsen seemed to have taken a toll on Sen. He needed medical attention for a blister on his foot late in the opening game. The Indian needed the doctor’s attention again in the second game. —