German Open: Tanisha-Dhruv lose, Indian challenge ends in semifinals

Paris [Germany], March 1 (ANI): India's challenge at the ongoing German Open 2025 badminton tournament following the exit of Olympian Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila in the mixed doubles category on Saturday.

The 30th-ranked Indian pair in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Rankings put up a fight but ended up losing against a newly formed Indonesian pair of Rehan Kusharjanto and Gloria Widjaja by a 25-23, 10-21, 21-15 scoreline, as per Olympics.com.

Tanisha and Dhruv started strongly, with a 4-2 lead. However, they soon found themselves struggling as Gloria Widjaja, the world No. 10 mixed doubles player, and 26th-ranked Rehan Kusharjanto raced to a 12-7 lead.

Advertisement

The Indian duo fought back, securing five successive points to draw level at 12-12. Tanisha and Dhruv then saved four game points before eventually giving up the fifth one.

Like in the first game, Tanisha and Dhruv began the second game fine, with some attacking intent. They turned their strong start into a five-point lead at the break, convincingly securing the game with an 11-point margin.

Advertisement

The decider was a well-fought one, with the Indian duo having a narrow one-point advantage at the break. At 13-13, the Indonesians upped their intensity and secured the match eventually.

During the quarterfinal of the German Open, Tanisha and Dhruv defeated China's Gao Jia Xuan and Wu Meng Ying in straight games.

Meanwhile, India's challenge in the singles competition concluded on Friday with men's shuttler Tharun Mannepalli and women's singles players Unnati Hooda, Rakshitha Ramraj, and Tasnim Mir crashing out. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)