German team prepares for Para Athletics Grand Prix; Coach Peters calls stadium 'Impressive'

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025 is set to take place from March 11 to 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking a significant moment for para-athletics in India. With 20 countries participating and a total of 250 para-athletes, including 145 Indian and 105 international competitors, this event is shaping up to be one of the largest para-athletics competitions hosted in the country, as per a release from PCI.

Several international teams, including those from Saudi Arabia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, have already arrived and begun their training, with more nations expected to join soon. Among them, UAE comes in strong after securing 21 medals at the recently concluded Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 and will be looking to build on that success in New Delhi. Kazakhstan, a dominant force in the 2022 Asian Para Games, impressed with a total of 41 medals, including 8 gold, and will aim for another strong showing.

The three-day event will feature over 90 competitions, bringing together top para-athletes from across the globe. This Grand Prix is expected to serve as a crucial preparatory event ahead of major international championships later this year.

Maroon Peters, the coach of the German para-athletics team, praised the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, calling it an impressive venue. He noted that the team had primarily arrived to evaluate the facilities, accommodations, and event organization in preparation for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships. Peters expressed optimism, stating that while certain areas, such as the long jump and throw sections, might require some refinements, the overall setup was promising.

With world-class athletes set to compete, the World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025 promises to be a thrilling event that will further solidify India's position as a key player in global para sports. (ANI)

