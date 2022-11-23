Germany face Japan, Spain's young guns get ready to fire

DOHA, November 22

Germany go into their World Cup Group E opener against Japan tomorrow knowing that this one game could potentially make or break their tournament hopes.

With 2010 world champions Spain awaiting next, the Germans cannot afford any slip-up against the Japanese and risk a potential early exit again.

The four-time champions have arrived in Qatar as a rejuvenated side since their 2018 World Cup first-round shock elimination. They have since changed their coach, a number of players and even dropped their official moniker ‘Die Mannschaft’.

New-look Spain

A new era is about to start for Spain at the World Cup, with a generation of talented young players taking centrestage in their quest to win a second world title.

Spain’s revamped squad, led by back-to-back Golden Boy award winners Pedri and Gavi, will be put to the test against an experienced Costa Rica team that has players that helped them make a run to the quarterfinals eight years ago. — Agencies