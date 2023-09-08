Germany out to win back fans

BERLIN, September 7

Euro 2024 hosts Germany must beat Japan and France in their upcoming international friendlies to win back fans and start creating some pre-tournament buzz for the host nation, their midfielder Kai Havertz said today.

The Germans have won just one of their last five matches since their shock World Cup group-stage exit in December, leaving coach Hansi Flick under scrutiny ahead of Saturday’s match against Japan and Tuesday’s game against 2022 World Cup finalists France.

Another slip-up by the four-time world and three-time European champions who have been eliminated in the first round of the last two World Cups, could see Flick leave just two years after taking over.

They have managed just three wins in their last 11 international matches.

“We now have had a long period which was very, very negative,” attacking midfielder Havertz told a press conference. “Next year there is a Euro on home soil which is something you don’t get to experience often as a player. So we want to start creating some euphoria across the country by winning games. We don’t see them as friendly matches.” — Reuters

Everton’s Gray joins Al Ettifaq

Liverpool: Everton winger Demarai Gray has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq after a public falling out with the Premier league team. The clubs did not disclose any details but British media said Steven Gerrard’s side paid a transfer fee of £8 million, with Gray signing a four-year deal. Reuters

