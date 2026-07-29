Germany veteran Rudiger considered international retirement after WC exit, status under Klopp unclear

Berlin [Germany], July 29 (ANI): Germany and Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger considered retirement from international football after the four-time champions' shocking round of 32 exit in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup; however, he has not made any official decision yet.

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As per a report from Sports Bild as quoted by Goal.com, Rudiger could now change his mind after the tournament. The 33-year-old is keeping his options open, whether to retire following manager Julian Nagelsmann's resignation and the appointment of Jurgen Klopp to the post or continue wearing the national shirt.

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Also, whether Klopp wants to rely on the Real Madrid star is unclear, with the new head coach wanting to gradually call up current international players and the players he has taken a look at and inform them of his plans. The process, as per the report, has just started now, and the players who want to retire have so far held themselves back from making any statement about their international future.

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During the FIFA WC, Rudiger was the third-choice centre-back behind the established duo of Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck. When Nico suffered an injury during the second group stage game against Ivory Coast and had to be ruled out of the competition, Rudiger was a starter in the final group stage match against Ecuador and the group stage match against Paraguay, both of which Germany lost. Since his debut in 2014, the footballer has earned 86 national caps so far.

For Klopp, the question if the 33-year-old is still a part of his core, remains. During his introductory presser on being appointed as the head coach, the German hinted that he wants to carry out a personnel overhaul and opened the door to newcomers. Alongside Tah and Schlotterbeck, who are likely to solidify their places under Klopp, several young centre-backs are also there who could be a part of the rebuild, such as Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United), Finn Jeltsch (VfB Stuttgart) and Yann Bisseck (Inter Milan). Rudiger still has a chance, as Klopp is still unclear on the experienced legs that he still wants in the squad to help build Germany's future.

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Since his international debut in 2014, Rudiger has made consistent appearances for the national side. But before Euro 2016, he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture and had to watch the competition from the sidelines. He was a part of the FIFA Confederations Cup triumph in 2017, but at the major tournaments, his track record has largely been dissappointing, with group-stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, a last-16 exit at Euro 2021, a quarter-final at Euro 2024 and now a round-of-32 exit at the 2026 World Cup.

Klopp will be naming his first squad as a Germany head coach in September for the UEFA Nations League and will be making his debut against the Netherlands. Three days later, Klopp will play his first home game in Augsburg against Greece. (ANI)

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