Massachusetts [US], June 30 (ANI): Germany's shock exit in the round of 32 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup came at the hands of 2010 edition quarterfinalists Paraguay as once again the four-time champions' struggles with maintaining a clean sheet were exposed. After VAR controversially denied Germany a match-sealing goal, they went down on penalties 4-3.

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The 2014 FIFA World Cup title was the last major title won by the Germans, and since then, the team has failed to click on the biggest stage.

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As per ESPN, Germany has been struggling at major events since the last time they lifted the FIFA World Cup back in 2014 against Argentina in the final.

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Since then, Germany has:

-Been out in the semifinals of Euro 2016 with a 2-0 loss to France.

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-Registered a group stage exit in the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a bottom-place finish in their group with losses to Sweden and South Korea and just one win.

-Been out in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 with a 2-0 loss to England.

-Faced another group stage exit in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the basis of goal difference, including a loss to Japan, a win and a draw.

-Euro 2024 quarterfinal finish with a 2-1 loss to eventual champions Spain

-Never registered a UEFA Nations League title win, with the best finish being a fourth-place position in 2024-25.

*The clean sheet problem:

Germany has a long-standing clean sheet problem, having conceded in each of their last 10 FIFA World Cup matches, their worst-ever run without a clean sheet in their FIFA WC history. Their previous clean sheet came during the 1-0 win over Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

Manuel Neuer, who took back his international retirement and made a comeback in Germany colours after an acclaimed goalkeeping display with Bayern Munich, has struggled to make a massive impact, being unable to keep a clean sheet even against debutants Curacao in their campaign opener. Germany eventually won the match 7-1, but Curacao's quick equaliser had sent tensions in the German camp.

Trailing early on against Ivory Coast and succumbing 2-1 to Ecuador despite Leroy Sane's second-minute strike also other points where goalkeeping left more to be desired.

*A rare penalty shootout setback for Germany:

It was also only their second defeat on penalties at a major international tournament, the first coming against Czechoslovakia in the 1976 UEFA European Championship final (5-3), as per OptaJoe. The result also ranks among the biggest knockout upsets in modern World Cup history. Germany entered the tournament ranked 10th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Paraguay were 41st, a gap of 31 places. (ANI)

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