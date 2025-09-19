New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Sports Mansukh Mandaviya shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi, stating that the stage is set to witness the world's finest para athletes in action.

The stage is set for the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi, the biggest para athletics event ever hosted by India. With more than 2,500 athletes from over 100 nations expected to compete, the Championships will showcase world-class talent and celebrate the spirit of para sport on Indian soil, held from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Mansukh Mandaviya posted on his X handle, "The Stage is Set! Witness the world's finest para athletes in action at the World Para Athletics Championship 2025 in New Delhi. From 25th Sept to 5th Oct."

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have played a vital role in building this moment, offering world-class training facilities, financial support, and mentoring to India's para athletes.

Their commitment ensures that athletes compete without barriers and with the best possible preparation at the highest stage. Athletes will be competing on a new world-class Mondo track and throwing arena at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, among the most advanced athletic surfaces globally.

Designed to maximise performance, it will provide the perfect stage for para athletes to deliver record-breaking performances and thrilling competitions.

Earlier on Thursday, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) unveiled the stunning medals for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi.

The unveiled medals radiate the essence of para sport, Indian heritage, and sporting excellence. The front side of the medal features intricate motifs inspired by traditional Indian art, centring on the championship's name and para-athletics icons: a wheelchair racer, a discus thrower, and the lotus--India's national flower. (ANI)

