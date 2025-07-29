DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Get them out, don't let them get hundred": Nathan Lyon slams England for drama in Manchester

"Get them out, don't let them get hundred": Nathan Lyon slams England for drama in Manchester

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:40 PM Jul 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Melbourne [Australia], July 29 (ANI): Australia's seasoned frontline off-spinner Nathan Lyon weighed in on the dramatic scenes that unfolded in the fourth Test between India and England in Manchester last week.

Advertisement

In the final moments of Day 5, emotions boiled over after India fought with every ounce of strength to keep the series alive courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's (107*) and Washington Sundar's (101*) gritty 203-run unbeaten partnership, which kept the 1-2 scoreline intact.

With the draw looming large, England captain Ben Stokes went to the Indian pair to offer his hand to call the end of the contest. With Jadeja on 89 and Sundar on 80, the southpaws refused to accept it. Shortly after the drama, England bowled, tossed up, and delivered through Harry Brook, and Jadeja dispatched the ball for a maximum to bring up his fifth Test century.

Advertisement

A statement from Stokes was caught on the stump mic as he said, "Jaddu, do you want to get a Test 100 against Brook & Duckett?" Jadeja responded to the English skipper's comment and said, "What do you want me to do, just walk off?" Zak Crawley, who stood close to the crease, chipped in, saying: "You can, just shake your hand."

Lyon had a simple message for England and said, as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald, "Get them out. Don't let them get a hundred."

Advertisement

The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been nothing short of a batter's haven. Some of the Australian players have been closely monitoring the events, with the Ashes four months away from commencement.

Lyon is one of those and dissected the way the Tests have been played on English soil. The 37-year-old batted for more competitive pitches to be used in the Ashes with a thinly veiled jibe at the one used for the fourth Test in Manchester last week.

"So it's going to be challenging for their batters and challenging for our batters. That's the way cricket should be, you want to see competition between bat and ball. I think that's crucial, and all the fans, that's what they want to see, they don't really want to watch what happened over in Manchester last week," Lyon said.

The fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw, courtesy of a batting masterclass from Ravindra Jadeja (108*) and Washington Sundar (101*). Lyon's assessment wasn't limited to the strips but also the evolution of 'Bazball'.

The term 'Bazball' has been used extensively since Brendon McCullum took over as the head coach in 2022 to define England's brand of cricket. Lyon, who has had the firsthand experience of playing against it, feels that Bazball has transformed from being "reckless" to identifying the match-winning blueprints.

"I think Bazball has changed a little bit, they're now honestly talking about ways of how to win games and not being too reckless. But the conditions over here, it's always been a great competition between bat and ball, and that's the way Australia's produced wickets like that," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts