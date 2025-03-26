"Getting 97 in the opening game is icing on cake": Shreyas Iyer after Punjab Kings' thrilling win over Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 26 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer expressed his delight after leading his team to a thrilling 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Iyer played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 97 off just 42 deliveries, helping Punjab post a formidable total of 243/5. He was also the Player of the Match.

Speaking after the game, Iyer highlighted the significance of his innings in the season opener.

"Getting 97 not out in the opening game of the season for us is the icing on the cake. I got a four on the first ball I faced and it got me going. That flick six off Rabada as well.," he said.

Iyer also praised Shashank Singh for his explosive cameo, where he smashed 44 runs off just 16 balls.

"44 runs he (Shashank) scored off 16-17 off balls was pretty crucial for the team. We set a benchmark that we had to go for it," Iyer added.

While Punjab's batting was impressive, the bowlers also stepped up, particularly Arshdeep Singh, who finished with figures of 2/36 and played a key role in executing the wide yorker strategy.

"Arshdeep played an important role in that (the wide yorker plan). He came in and said the ball is actually reversing a bit so the saliva on the ball is helping the bowlers a bit I guess. He got Sai and that changed the momentum for us and then he came in and said let's start the wide yorkers earlier than trying it too late," Iyer revealed.

The Punjab Kings skipper also credited the team's meticulous preparation ahead of the season.

"Before the season started, we left no stone unturned. In our meetings, everyone contributed ideas on what we could execute on the field--it wasn't just me talking. We aim to carry this momentum into the upcoming games," he concluded.

With this victory, PBKS made a strong statement early in the season. (ANI)

