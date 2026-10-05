“Getting gold in Asian Games is matter of great pride”: VVS Laxman

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5 (ANI): India head coach VVS Laxman, cricketer Tilak Varma and bowling coach Sunil Joshi expressed happiness and pride after India defeated Pakistan to win the gold medal in the men’s T20 cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s cricket final of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan on Saturday to successfully defend their gold medal.

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VVS Laxman, head coach of the Indian men's cricket team for the Asian Games 2026, said the gold medal was a matter of great pride and praised the players for maintaining their composure under pressure.

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"Very pleased with the way the team played; getting a gold in the Asian Games is a matter of great pride. And I think everyone played to their potential; defending the goal is also a very special moment for all of us... I think we are very lucky to have so many players who are so talented, hard-working, and have a great work ethic, and also, most importantly, who have got a champion's mindset. So it was great to see them play, even though they were challenged by the weather or the conditions, but I think they stepped up. And especially when they were under pressure, I thought they held their nerve and got the desired result for the country," he said while speaking to reporters.

Batting first, India posted a commanding 211/6 in 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma leading the charge with a blistering 61 off 28 balls, including seven sixes. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls, while Shivam Dube chipped in with a quick 27 off 14 deliveries.

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Chasing 212 for victory, Pakistan mounted a strong challenge, led by Hasan Nawaz, who smashed 96 off 51 balls. However, India’s bowlers held their nerve in the closing stages to restrict Pakistan to 192/6.

Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube claimed two wickets each as India successfully defended the total and sealed the gold medal.

The victory came after India’s women’s team also defeated Pakistan in the gold medal clash, completing a memorable double for the country in cricket at the ongoing Asian Games.

Tilak Varma, who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, said the team was delighted with the triumph, while acknowledging the challenges of playing in different conditions in Japan.

"We are very happy after winning... Problems are bound to arise when playing cricket in a different country—the pitches, conditions, and weather are all different, so it takes some time to adapt—but everyone adapted well and brought home the gold," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Sunil Joshi, bowling coach of the Indian team at the Asian Games, congratulated the athletes for their performances across sports and highlighted the importance of Jasprit Bumrah to the Indian team.

"I think first and foremost, it's such wonderful news, happy news that we got so many golds, and we are in the fifth position in the table. And it's largely for all the athletes; the congratulatory messages across all sports should go. It's not only one sport. I think we are very proud of the way the athletes have performed very well... Bumrah's presence is very important for the Indian team. And it shows why he is the best in the world," he told reporters. (ANI)

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