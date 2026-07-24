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Home / Sports / "Getting such innings at the start, you get confidence": Sooryavanshi after becoming youngest men's international fifty-scorer

"Getting such innings at the start, you get confidence": Sooryavanshi after becoming youngest men's international fifty-scorer

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ANI
Updated At : 10:43 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Harare [Zimbabwe], July 24 (ANI): As India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to score a fifty in men's international cricket, he stressed the importance of building confidence early in his career, saying an innings like this at the start of his journey would provide a valuable boost for the matches ahead.

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The teenage batter urged that he remained composed, trusted his abilities and played according to his strengths while scoring his maiden T20 half-century.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed an 18-ball half-century against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare on Thursday.

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"When you are in the starting phase of your career, and you get such an innings at the start, you get confidence for the next matches. It felt like I was in my zone and I backed my own strength," Sooryavanshi said in a video posted by BCCI.

Sooryavanshi reached his maiden international fifty at the age of 15 years and 118 days, surpassing the previous record held by former India great Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 years and 213 days old when he scored his maiden international fifty against Pakistan in a Test at Faisalabad in 1989.

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Harare holds special significance for the 15-year-old, who announced himself on the global stage with a blistering 175 off 80 balls against England in the U-19 World Cup final in January.

Sooryavanshi stressed that while some grounds bring out his best, he does not take any opportunity for granted and remains focused on giving his all, contributing to the team's success and performing consistently wherever he plays.

"There are some grounds where you like to make runs. I am not taking it for granted. I am just trying to play wherever I can, give my best, contribute to the team and do well," he said.

Sooryavanshi expressed gratitude towards his family, coaches and everyone who supported him throughout his journey, dedicating his success to their constant encouragement and guidance.

"I will dedicate myself to my family, to my coaches, to everyone who supported me in my journey," he concluded.

Sooryavanshi's record-breaking knock came as India chased down Zimbabwe's 125/7 with seven wickets in hand, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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