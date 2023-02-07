Getting the haul of fame

PTI

Nagpur, February 6

As Australia gear up for their “toughest challenge in Test cricket”, the players believe that a series victory in India is bigger than winning the Ashes.

India and Australia are up against each other in a high-profile four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins here on Thursday.

Australians arrive in Nagpur. ANI

In a video uploaded by a local website today, the Australian team spoke about the challenges of playing in India.

“It’s a difficult place to win a Test match, let alone a series. So, if we are able to do that, it would be huge. I think if you win in India it is bigger than an Ashes series,” Steve Smith said.

Star opener David Warner said he is looking forward to playing against the best spinners in the world.

“Being a part of the last Ashes was fantastic but to go to India and beat India in India is the toughest challenge in Test cricket for us,” Warner said. “I’m looking forward to the tour, it’s always a hard graft. One thing that I’m looking forward to is applying myself against the best spinners in the world,” he added.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood is looking forward to doing what other Australian teams have had tough time doing in the past — winning in India. “Probably been long since Australia won there or less frequently they have won. In world cricket that’s everyone’s goal – to try and win in India,” Hazlewood said.

Pace ace Mitchell Starc, who will miss the first Test due to a finger injury, said a series win in India “has always been a jewel in the crown for the Australian touring teams.”

“Winning a series in India will be really special for our group. I think it has always been a crown jewel for Australian touring teams. It’s one of, if not the hardest place to play away... Such foreign conditions and how strong the Indian teams are as well. On one side you get all this history of the Ashes and on then you have this tour of India, which has been for many Australian teams out of reach,” he said.

Captain Pat Cummins concurred. “Winning a series in India is like an Ashes away series but even more rare. It will be a career highlight, era defining series if we win out there,” Cummins added.