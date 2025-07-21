Coventry [UK], July 21 (ANI): The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 has kicked off with a wave of nostalgia and global excitement, and Australia Champions have set their sights firmly on lifting the trophy this season, as per a press release from WCL.

Running from 18th July to 2nd August 2025, the tournament spans four iconic venues across the UK, offering fans a high-octane blend of legendary rivalries, cricketing excellence, and unmatched entertainment.

Sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), WCL brings together some of the greatest names in cricket history in a thrilling summer showdown.

Led by pace icon Brett Lee, the Australia Champions squad features stalwarts like Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Ben Cutting, and more -- promising fireworks on the field. Their campaign is proudly backed by GFS Developments, a name synonymous with premium real estate and visionary developments in Dubai.

With over two decades of excellence in the Dubai real estate market, GFS Developments has built a reputation for redefining luxury living -- blending opulence, comfort, and cutting-edge design. Their partnership with the Australian Champions is a celebration of shared values: performance, resilience, and innovation.

"We are delighted to associate with the Australia Champions -- a team of cricketing legends who continue to inspire and entertain. At GFS Developments, we're not just building homes, we're building dreams and vibrant communities. This collaboration reflects our deep belief in excellence and passion -- both on the cricket field and in real estate," said Irfan Wahid, Owner of GFS Developments.

"We're here to win it all this season. We came close last time but fell short. This year, with a stronger resolve and the incredible support of GFS Developments, we're more motivated than ever to bring home the trophy -- for our fans and our partners," said Puneet Singh, Owner of Australia Champions, during a special meet-and-greet with GFS team members.

The WCL 2025 features six iconic teams: India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, and West Indies Champions.

This season's star-studded player lineup includes cricketing greats like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and many more. (ANI)

