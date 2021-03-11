Ghosal loses in pre-quarters at World Championships

Cairo: India's leading squash player Saurav Ghosal lost his pre-quarterfinals match to world No. 4 Mostafa Asal in straight games at the World Championships here. He lost 2-11 7-11 3-11 on Wednesday night.
Tulsa (USA)
Lahiri plays with Woods ahead of PGA C’ship
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri's week kept getting better even before he reached the tee in the opening round of PGA Championship as he got to practise alongside the legendary Tiger Woods. Lahiri is making a Major appearance after nearly three years.
London
Archer ruled out for season as England's crisis deepens
England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the season with a stress fracture in his back, the country's cricket board (ECB) said today.
London
Qatar World Cup to feature female referees
Women referees will officiate matches at the men's World Cup for the first time in Qatar this year, FIFA announced today. Three women referees and three women assistant referees will be part of the global showpiece event. agencies
