Ghosh only Indian in team of tournament

Cape Town, February 27
India’s wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh’s exploits during the side’s run to the semifinals of the Women’s T20 World Cup here have earned her a place in ICC’s Most Valuable Team of the tournament announced today.
The 19-year-old middle-order batter had a couple of below-par scores against Ireland in the group stage and Australia in the semifinals, but three unbeaten knocks — 31 against Pakistan, 44 against West Indies and 47 against England — saw her end the event with 136 runs.
Four players from Australia made the team. They are wicketkeeper-opener Alyssa Healy, who scored 189 runs at an average of 47.25 and effected four dismissals, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who scored 110 runs at 36.66 and grabbed 10 wickets at 12.50, Darcie Brown, who picked seven wickets at 15.00, and Megan Schutt with 10 wickets at 12.50. — PTI
ICC’s Most Valuable Team of T20 World Cup
Tazmin Brits
(South Africa) 186 runs
Alyssa Healy
(Australia) 189 runs
Laura Wolvaardt
(South Africa) 230 runs
Nat Sciver-Brunt
(England) 216 runs
Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) 110 runs & 10 wickets
Richa Ghosh
(India) 136 runs
Sophie Ecclestone
(England) 11 wickets
Karishma Ramharack
(West Indies) 5 wickets
Shabnim Ismail
(South Africa) 8 wickets
Darcie Brown
(Australia) 7 wickets
Megan Schutt
(Australia) 10 wickets
12th player: Orla Prendergast (Ireland) 109 runs & 3 wickets
