Giants fall from grace as UPW qualify for playoffs

Mumbai, March 20
UP Warriorz’s Grace Harris once again set the stage on fire with her big-hitting prowess as they defeated Gujarat Giants for the second consecutive time by three wickets to secure a place in the playoffs of the Women’s Premier League here today.
Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz have qualified for the playoffs, while Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been eliminated from the tournament.
Grace (72 off 41 balls) smashed the Giants’ attack to smithereens, hitting seven fours and four sixes while chasing 178. When she departed at 172, caught by Harleen Deol off Kim Garth, there were still seven runs to be scored.
There were a few nervy moments when Simran Shaikh departed and it became 177/7 for Warriorz, but Sophie Ecclestone swept a Sneh Rana delivery to seal the win with just one ball to spare.
Grace was also involved in two productive partnerships with compatriot Tahlia McGrath (57) and Sophie Ecclestone (19 not out).
Earlier, a brilliant 93-run partnership between Dayalan Hemalatha (57 off 33 balls) and Ashleigh Gardner (60 off 39 balls) helped Gujarat Giants post 178/6 in their do-or-die clash.
Brief scores: Gujarat Giants: 178/6 (Gardner 60, Hemalatha 57; Gayakwad 2/39); UP Warriorz: 181/7 in 19.5 overs (Harris 72, McGrath 57; Garth 2/29).
DC make short work of MI
Navi Mumbai: Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets to climb to the top of the points table. Openers Shafali Verma (33), skipper Meg Lanning (32 not out) and Alice Capsey (38 not out) helped Delhi chased down Mumbai’s score of 109/8 in just nine overs.
Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (26), Harmanpreet (23) and Issy Wong (23) were the main contributors with the bat for MI, while Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen took two wickets each for Delhi.
“The bowling group as a whole deserves this award,” said Kapp, who was named the Player of the Match. “On this wicket, every time we have the toss, I hold my breath because I want to bowl first,” she added.
Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 109/8 (Vastrakar 26, Harmanpreet 23; Kapp 2/13); Delhi Capitals: 110/1 in 9 overs (Capsey 38*, Shafali 33, Lanning 32*).
