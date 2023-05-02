Giants run out of luck vs RCB

PTI

Lucknow, May 1

Aided by KL Rahul’s injury early in the match, an inspired Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off an 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring Indian Premier League game here today.

LSG skipper Rahul pulled a muscle in the second over of RCB’s innings while trying to stop a boundary. He came out to bat only towards the end, with LSG needing 24 off eight balls, but looked in discomfort and failed to open his account.

LSG dished out a fine bowling display to restrict RCB to 126 after being asked to bowl first. RCB never had momentum in their innings despite the opening pair of skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli sharing a 62-run partnership.

The spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi (2/21) and veteran Amit Mishra (2/21) did the damage in the middle overs.

It turned out to be a nightmarish start for LSG while chasing as they slumped to 27/4 in 5.1 overs. Josh Hazlewood (2/15) and leg-spinner Karn Sharma (2/20) took two wickets each, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel took a wicket each.

Brief scores: RCB: 126/9 (du Plessis 44; Naveen 3/30, Bishnoi 2/21); LSG: 108 all out in 19.5 overs (Hazlewood 2/15, Karn 2/20). — PTI

DC need a miracle

Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals will need their underperforming Indian batters to deliver when they take on the mighty and versatile Gujarat Titans in the IPL here tomorrow. The abject failure of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has contributed significantly to Delhi’s travails this season as they find themselves in a do-or-die situation with six losses from eight games. They will probably need to win all of their remaining six games to make the playoffs but considering the resources at their disposal, it looks highly unlikely.