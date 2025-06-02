New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs and ex-Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan weighed in on India batting mainstay Virat Kohli's absence from the upcoming five high-stakes Tests in England.

Last month, Virat surprised the world by bidding adieu to his cherished Test format days after his long-time compatriot Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the whites. Gibbs believes the mental challenges of international cricket finally caught up to Virat.

"It happens to everyone. Time comes to an end. As a player, especially as a batter, I think the mental challenges of international cricket catch up with everyone. Virat is no different," Gibbs told ANI.

Dilshan sees Virat's absence as a miss for India, considering he made the number four spot his own and served as India's backbone for 14 years. However, looking at the broader aspect, Dilshan is assured that India will find his replacement for Virat, who garnered 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties, and India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format.

"Yeah, one of the great players produced in India. He has made the decision to retire at the right time. He is definitely going to be a miss. A long career and long experience do not make it easy for a youngster to take that number four position. Definitely, India will find a player for number four," Dilshan told ANI.

India is bereft of its batting bigwigs and is touring England with a relatively young side. While there are concerns over the results that might unfold under the new Test captain, Shubman Gill, former cricketers have advocated for India's success.

Gibbs analysed India's depth and doesn't see a reason why the modern-day giants should struggle in England's challenging Test conditions. The former South African swashbuckler feels Virat has passed on the confidence to the young crop of Indian talent, which has left them in a "good space".

"There's so much depth in Indian cricket at the moment. I don't think they're going to have any issues going to England. I think these youngsters look very hungry. There's a certain look and feel that you have about them, that they're very confident," he said.

"Maybe that confidence Virat instilled in them. He's been the shining light for India for a long time now. He's given them that confidence, that self-belief that he himself played with. I think it's rubbed off on all these youngsters. I think they're in a good space. There's a lot of depth. I think they'll be very good in England," Gibbs concluded. (ANI)

