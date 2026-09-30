DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Gill breaks Kishan’s record for fastest ODI double hundred

Gill breaks Kishan’s record for fastest ODI double hundred

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:02 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): India skipper Shubman Gill etched his name in the record books on Wednesday, smashing the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket after reaching the milestone in just 117 balls.

Gill achieved this feat against West Indies during India's 2nd ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday.  Gill surpassed Indian wicketkeeper/batter Ishan Kishan, who had taken 126 balls to score an ODI double century against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2022.

Advertisement

Gill's feat also made him only the second batter after Glenn Maxwell to score an ODI double century while chasing. Maxwell had produced his remarkable 201 not out against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2023.

Advertisement

The India opener also became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to register multiple double centuries in men's ODI cricket. Gill's 200 came off 117 balls, with Kishan's 126-ball double hundred now second on the list of fastest ODI double centuries.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma continued to add new chapters to his remarkable ODI career, reaching yet another landmark on Wednesday as he became only the third Indian batter to complete 12,000 runs in the format.

Advertisement

With the milestone, Rohit joined the elite company of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.  Years into a career filled with records, Rohit continues to find new milestones to chase, adding another significant achievement to his already decorated international career.

Rohit reached 12,000 ODI runs in 282 innings, becoming the second-fastest batter to the landmark. Only Virat Kohli reached the milestone in fewer innings, doing so in 242, while Sachin Tendulkar took 300 innings. Ricky Ponting (314) and Kumar Sangakkara (336) complete the top five. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts