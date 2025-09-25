DT
PT
Gill compares Smriti Mandhana's "lazy elegance" to that of Australian great

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Sep 25, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): As Team India prepares for the ICC Women's World Cup campaign starting from September 30 onwards, India's Test skipper and all-format sensation Shubman Gill hailed women's team batting superstar Smriti Mandhana, comparing her "lazy elegance" to Australian great Damien Martyn.

Gill, currently a part of India's T20I Asia Cup squad, was speaking on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women's channel in a video.

Speaking during the video, Gill said, "I think it is kind of Damien Martyn, how she plays. She has that slow, lazy elegance. Technique is something that gets you through tough phases. When you are under pressure or situation is tough, it helps you."

India's all-format superstar recognised how well Mandhana has performed to "keep up with the expectations".

"I actually would not give her any advice and tell her to be herself and keep doing what she is doing," he concluded.

https://x.com/BCCIWomen/status/1971198007057031490

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

