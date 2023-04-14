Gill & GT arrive home

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, April 13

Rahul Tewatia’s last-over match-winning boundary was the cherry on the top for Gujarat Titans as the defending champions rode a fine batting performance by local boy Shubman Gill and a dream comeback by former India speedster Mohit Sharma to register a six-wicket win against Punjab Kings here today.

Medium-pacer Mohit Sharma marked his IPL comeback with figures of 2/18. PTI

Gill, who grew up playing at this ground, confidently faced the hosts’ bowling attack led by his Punjab teammates Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar to score his second half-century of the season.

I didn’t think much but I have played at Mohali for three years. I thought that it could play on the slower side. I thought I could use some variations. —Mohit Sharma, Player of the match The wicket got tougher towards the end. It was difficult to score boundaries at will. It was important for us to run hard and get those boundaries. I feel I should have finished the match but I feel Rahul Tewatia and Kings XI is a love-story. —Shubman Gill, GT opener

Gill, who hit seven boundaries and one six in his 67 off 49 balls, to take his team to the doorstep of their third victory of the season. With just six runs needed off the last five balls, Gill fell to Sam Curran. Even as the Punjab players saw a glimmer of hope, Tewatia smoked a boundary off the second-last ball to seal the deal.

Chasing the below-par target of 154 runs, opener Gill almost carried his bat after giving Gujarat a flying start. He shared a 48-run partnership off 28 balls with Wriddhiman Saha (30), before the wicketkeeper-batter fell to Kagiso Rabada. It was the South African pacer’s 100th IPL wicket, coming in just his 64th match.

Mohit, Rashid keep it tight

Earlier, Mohit, who was playing just his third IPL match since the 2019 season, returned with exceptional figures of 2/18 to help Gujarat Titans restrict the hosts to 153/8.

The 34-year-old medium-pacer, who was the Purple Cap winner in 2014, claimed the wickets of Jitesh Sharma (25) and Sam Curran (22), who were looking to pick up the pace late in the innings. Mohit was exceptional in the penultimate over, giving away just six runs.

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan followed up his hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders with another impressive bowling spell. Rashid provided Gujarat with a crucial breakthrough when he dismissed the dangerous Matt Short, who was looking set for a big knock.

Rashid cleaned up the Australian with a googly for 36, which ended up being the highest individual score for Punjab. Rashid also kept things tight, giving away just 26 runs in his four overs. He climbed to second in the top wicket-takers’ list, one behind Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets).

Brief scores: PBKS: 153/8 (Short 36; Mohit 2/18); GT: 154/4 in 19.5 overs (Gill 67, Saha 30; Brar 1/20).