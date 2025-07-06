Birmingham [UK], July 6 (ANI): Following his side's historic 336-run win over England at Birmingham, Indian skipper Shubman Gill expressed happiness with the performance of the bowlers in absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, especially pacer Akash Deep, who he termed as a "magnificent" contributor with a historic ten-wicket haul, getting movement from the new ball.

Gill's extra-ordinary combo of double ton and century and a ten-wicket haul by Akash Deep emerged as major highlights as India put an end to their winless run at Birmingham after seven losses and a draw, winning the match by 336 runs.

Speaking after the match in the post-match presentation, Gill said that the team was "spot on" with its improvements and the bowling and fielding was "tremendous to see".

"We knew if we got 400-500 on this kind of wicket, we would be in the game. Not every time we are going to drop that many catches. Not every game will be like Headingley," he added.

On his bowlers, he continued, "They were magnificent. The way we were able to get through their top order, they bowled brilliantly. Even Prasidh, he did not get as many wickets but he bowled brilliantly."

Speaking about Akash Deep, Gill lauded him for hitting the "right line and lengths".

"He bowled with so much heart. He was getting the ball to move both ways, which was difficult on a pitch like this. He was magnificent for us," he added.

Gill was also happy with his own performances, saying, "I am definitely feeling comfortable with my game, and if we are able to win the series with my contributions, it'll be great. As I said before, I want to play as a batsman, go out as a batsman and make decisions as a batsman. Sometimes you won't take some risks when you're thinking as a captain, which you have to do as a batsman."

Speaking on the prospect of pace spearhead Bumrah bowling at Lord's in the third Test and himself captaining the side, he said, "Definitely (If Bumrah will be back). Very excited for it (Bumrah being back). No bigger honour than to captain your country in a Test match at Lord's."

Coming to the match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, a 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

During the run-chase, England was restricted to 50/3. Jamie Smith (88 in 99, with nine fours and four sixes) was the only glimmer of hope for England as they were skittled out for just 271 runs, losing by 336 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell from Akash Deep (6/99), who ended up taking a ten-fer.

Gill took home the 'Player of the Match' award as India levelled the series 1-1. (ANI)

