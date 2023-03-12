Gill not afraid to play his attacking game

AHMEDABAD, March 11

India opener Shubman Gill’s growing reputation as an all-format player got another boost as he hit an elegant hundred in the fourth and final Test against Australia.

Opener KL Rahul’s prolonged slump in form opened the door for Gill, who was picked for the second half of the four-Test home series against Australia.

His selection followed his sizzling form in white-ball cricket, with four hundreds in his previous seven international knocks. Those centuries included a 208 in a One-dayer and an unbeaten 126 in a T20 International — both against New Zealand.

Gill managed 21 and five in Indore where Australia triumphed inside three days, but his talent was in full display today as he smashed a career-best 128.

“There wasn’t much help for the bowlers (from the pitch),” Gill said after registering his second Test hundred. “So it was important for us not to lose too many wickets and just bat out the whole day,” he added.

The 23-year-old, who already has a century in each of the three international formats, lent grace to that grind as he unfurled a series of silken cover drives, displaying the kind of lazy elegance typical of batting greats.

Gill said he altered his batting approach after returning from an injury last year and was reaping the benefits now.

“I felt I was getting over-defensive after getting set. I was putting myself under pressure thinking I must convert those starts. I realised I had to free myself from any pressure and keep my game free-flowing.”

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who dismissed Gill with a sharp turner, was all praise for the young opener. “I felt the way Shubman played was exceptional to be honest,” Lyon said. “His defence was there but he was also quite proactive and wanted to look to score. His second Test hundred and he looked quite comfortable and confident with the way he was going about it. He’s definitely a special player,” he added. — Reuters