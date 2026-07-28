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Home / Sports / Gill to captain India in Sri Lanka Tests, Bumrah's availability subject to fitness

Gill to captain India in Sri Lanka Tests, Bumrah's availability subject to fitness

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ANI
Updated At : 09:38 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Men's Selection Committee of the BCCI has announced India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with Shubman Gill named captain and KL Rahul appointed vice-captain.

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Ahead of the Test series, India will play a four-day practice match in Colombo, beginning August 7.

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The two-match Test series will begin with the first Test at the Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS) from August 15 to 19, followed by the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23 to 27.

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Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named in the squad, though his availability will depend on fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE). Similarly, B Sai Sudharsan's participation will also be subject to clearance from the COE.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar will miss the first Test due to a hamstring injury, with Saransh Jain included in the squad as his replacement, who recieved his maiden call-up to the Test side.

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Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returns after recovering from a tennis elbow injury sustained during the 2026 Indian Premier League in May. His comeback will strengthen India's spin attack in the subcontinental conditions.

The squad also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, and Devdutt Padikkal.

The two-match Test series will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

The Asian giants are currently fifth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with four wins, four losses and one draw from nine matches. Led by Shubman Gill, India have 52 points and a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.15.

India's squad for Tests against Sri Lanka:

Shubman Gill [C], KL Rahul [VC], Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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