Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Cricketing legend Kapil Dev has emphasised the importance of "giving time" to 14-year-old rising sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose talent was unearthed in the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Pink City marvelled at the fireworks produced by the bat of a 14-year-old southpaw at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in a high-scoring run-fest against the Gujarat Titans, which ended with an eight-wicket triumph for the Rajasthan Royals.

Right after grabbing the headlines for his record-shattering exploits, Suryavanshi hit rock bottom with a two-ball duck against Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the same venue.

Advertisement

Kapil Dev, who captained the 1983 World Cup-winning team of India acknowledged that the teenager, who hails from Bihar, possesses a "good" talent and ability but believes the key to success lies in giving a player time.

"Give him time, don't rush it. He is a good talent and has good ability. But you need to give time to players," the veteran former cricketer told reporters here.

Advertisement

Suryavanshi was the mastermind behind Rajasthan's successful pursuit of Gujarat's daunting 210-run target. He single-handedly decimated GT's bowling unit, boasting 694 international caps.

He blazed his way to his maiden IPL hundred in a mere 35 deliveries, the fastest by an Indian in the cash-rich league's history and overall the second-quickest after 'Universal Boss' Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Suryavanshi, at 14 years and 32 days, became the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket. The 14-year-old's splendid 100 from a mere 35 deliveries is the fastest IPL century by an Indian, bettering Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball hundred against Mumbai Indians (MI) back in 2010.

The 14-year-old teenager tonked 11 maximums during his sizzling display with the bat, which is the joint-highest by an Indian in an IPL inning alongside Murali Vijay. The former Indian opener struck 11 during his 127 against RR in 2010.

Right after hitting the high, Deepak Chahar robbed Suryavanshi's high-flying momentum. On a pitched-up delivery, Suryavanshi aimed for glory but miscued his shot to Will Jacks at mid-on.

After his dismissal, Rajasthan fell like a house of cards and packed on 117, confirming their exit from the race to playoffs. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)