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Home / Sports / "Given the trophies I have won....": Harry Kane on winning Ballon d'Or this year

"Given the trophies I have won....": Harry Kane on winning Ballon d'Or this year

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ANI
Updated At : 12:40 PM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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Miami [US], June 3 (ANI): England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane feels that he is one of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or, football's highest individual honour this year, given the trophies he has achieved and his on-field performances this season.

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Kane has had a wonderful season, having captured the Bundesliga and German Cup titles for his franchise, smashing a hat-trick in the latter's title clash recently. He also made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League and scored a total of 61 goals in the season, getting him the European Golden Shoe.

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Speaking to L'Equipe ahead of the FIFA World Cup, as quoted by Goal.com, he said, "Given the trophies I have won this season and the goals I have scored, I would be in the running."

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"Especially if England were to win the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, you could imagine the trophy going to an English player," he added.

He said that he considered "Michael (Olise), the Champions League finalists and myself" as the favourites for the award before the World Cup.

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"But I am not the type to claim I deserve a Ballon d'Or; I let my performances on the pitch do the talking," he added.

The Ballon d'Or will be awarded on September 26 in London. Kane feels that the ceremony in his home town is a "good omen".

"Winning in my home town would be even more special," said the striker.

On scoring 61 goals this season for Bayern, Harry acknowledged that once a player crosses the 60-goal mark, they are in the same stratosphere as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"That is a pretty crazy tally. Once you hit 60 goals, you are in the same stratosphere as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Their numbers once felt out of reach to me," he said.

Kane is hoping that Thomas Tuchel, the current England manager, who was also with him at Bayern Munich, will lead the team to the title, defending him from media criticism over squad selection, which omitted several star players such as Cole Palmer and Harry Maguire.

"The ambition is, of course, to win. That has to be our goal. We know it will be difficult, but we have come close in recent years. At Bayern, I loved his personality, his ideas for the team and the way he got me playing. In a way, he has transferred his methods to the national team," Harry signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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