"Gives something to bowlers": DC head coach Badani gives his take on revoking of saliva ban

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani weighed in on the recent decision to lift the ban on using saliva to shine the ball. According to him, the decision gives something to the bowlers considering how the game's balance has tilted in the favour of the batters.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted a Captains', Coaches, and Managers' meeting at its headquarters on Thursday before the 18th season of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL).

During the meeting, representatives from all 10 IPL teams provided feedback and opinions on various aspects of the playing conditions. Based on a common consensus, the following updates have been incorporated.

Advertisement

Effective from the IPL 2025 season, bowlers will be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. This decision follows consultations with all 10 teams and marks a return to traditional ball maintenance practices. The ban on the use of saliva, which was originally imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and made permanent across all cricket in 2022, has now been lifted.

Head coach Hemang Badani shared his thoughts on the new rules in IPL 2025, and said in the pre-match press conference, "For me, cricket has always been about the battle between bat and ball, but the balance has tilted heavily in favour of the batters in recent times. With the saliva ban being lifted, I think it just gives something to the bowlers. Even if the ball deviates a wee bit, that is the difference between hitting the middle of the bat and the inside part of the bat."

Advertisement

"Even with regards to the new rule allowing a ball change between overs 11-20, it gives the fielding side in the second innings a chance to stay in the game. I am all in for the change and I think it is a good change," he added.

Fired up for the new IPL cycle and fresh challenges, Delhi Capitals are geared up for a strong start as they take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their season opener at their second home, the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Monday.

Speaking about his new role as the captain of Delhi Capitals, Axar expressed during the pre-match press conference, "I have been playing for this franchise since 2019, and it has played a huge role in my growth as a cricketer. Being entrusted with the captaincy is a great honour for me. We have several leaders within the squad, and I continue to learn from their experience. It's reassuring to have such seasoned players like KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis by my side. I believe we have a well-balanced team this season, and I am confident that we will turn things around and achieve the results we aspire to."

Speaking about his strategy as captain, the star India all-rounder emphasised the importance of "keeping things simple."

"At the end of the day, I don't want to overcomplicate things. As a captain, I have told the group that cricket is just a game--keep it simple. If your execution is good, everything will fall into place. I'm not asking them to chase specific results; I just want them to focus on keeping things simple. That will be my approach throughout the tournament," he said.

Talking about Delhi Capitals' approach in the new season, Axar said the team is "ready to roll," and added, "All the players are eager to do something special for this franchise. With a new team and a new captain, we haven't played together much yet, but our mindset is clear, to go out there, express ourselves, and play fearlessly. Everyone is committed to giving their 100 per cent, and the players truly enjoy the atmosphere within the DC family."

Speaking about the conditions at Delhi Capitals' second home base, the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Axar said, "The Vizag pitch is a very good one. Last season, we played two matches here, and KKR put up a score of around 250-260. It has consistently been a high-scoring venue, offering plenty of fireworks from the batters. However, we are prepared with our plans and will focus on executing them well to restrict the opposition to a low total. The pitch does favour batters, but every match is a learning experience."

When asked about the opening batting combination for the match, the head coach playfully responded, "Suspense! You'll have to wait and watch. We'll let you know on the field tomorrow." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)