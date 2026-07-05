Giving no balls to Bethell cost India in 2nd T20I, admits Kishan as he emphasises improvement, understanding conditions

Manchester [UK], July 5 (ANI): Following India's loss to England in the second T20I at Manchester, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said that the team needs to get better at understanding the conditions, adding that three no-balls bowled by spinner Ravi Bishnoi made things easy for Three Lions' sensation Jacob Bethell, who changed the game with some brutal hitting in slog overs.

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Four matches into the 'skipper Shreyas Iyer' era, and Team India is still searching for their first win under him. Heading into the 17th over, England was 142/5, with Bethell at 42 in 36 balls. Spinner Bishnoi was assigned the job of bowling the 17th over. The move to give him the ball turned out to be a disaster as he gave away two no-balls, and Bethell collected three sixes and a four. The spinner conceded 29 runs in the over, with Bethell racing to a 43-ball 68 by its end.

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Bishnoi (0/60 in four overs) had an outing to forget, bowling three no balls with his wide-of-the-crease bowling run-up, with which he tries to produce an extremely difficult angle for batters but also makes him prone to back-foot no balls.

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Speaking after the match, Kishan said that the team which played the match was "perfect" and backed the quality of the team's bowling, pointing out their performances on flat decks. The wicketkeeper, who scored a rather slow 40-ball 49, with six fours, said that the team needs to understand the conditions and keep improving.

"Conditions were there where we... it is just that when you do not win, there are a lot of thoughts coming in; a lot of "ifs and buts" are coming in. But at the same time, I feel all of them were very quality bowlers who have done well in the past and have made their team win in different situations, even bowling on very flat tracks and still getting wickets," he said.

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"So I do not think we could have done anything different looking at the team side. But yeah, as I said, we need to just understand what the conditions are here and how we can improve and what better we can do. Thoughts will keep coming in, but at the end of the day, we just need to understand the situation, like we are playing outside India, and what the pitch requires from us as a batter and as a bowler. Not only one batter or one bowler can just make the difference, but as a group, I feel we need to just understand more about where we can get better," he added.

On Bethell's match-winning knock and bowling no balls to him, which let him "release" pressure, Ishan admitted that giving him no balls cost Team India.

"We were always in a situation where we thought we had the game. But you know, getting those free hits made it easier for him to get release, to get the pressure out of him. But at the same time, you know, I think we bowled pretty well. We had our plans very clear. But at the same time, you know, we have to give that credit because he took his time, he batted, he was in the middle for a very long time, and he understood when to charge the bowler and who to charge. So these are the things I feel we have to also give credit to Bethell because he batted very beautifully. And to understand what we could have done better, maybe just not give him those free balls where he scored two sixes out of it," he said.

Ishan also admitted that his knock turned out to be a rather slow one as England had the "best choice of bowling" and understood conditions better than the visitors. He also said that players need to look for improvement and how they can get those extra 20-odd runs through boundaries and strike rotation.

"But at the same time, you know, as I said, I mean, everyone's answer would be the same: we are all looking to improve, we are all looking to understand what these guys are doing against us because they have more of an idea. Like when we play in India, we have more of an idea about the wicket. So here, obviously, every batter needs to understand as a team where we can get those extra 20 runs, whether it's by scoring boundaries or whether, because it's a big boundary, you need to take those twos or whether you have to target the gaps. So these are a few things I feel we'll talk about as a group, we will understand, and we will get better with time," he signed off.

India opted to bat first and handed Sooryavanshi a much-anticipated international debut, making him the youngest Indian international player at 15 years and 99 days. Sooryavanshi could last only 10 balls, scoring 14 on his debut with two sixes. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma (43 in 24 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Shreyas Iyer (37 in 22 balls, with three fours and a six) played entertaining knocks.

Ishan Kishan (49 in 40 balls, with six fours) put up 65 runs for the third wicket with Iyer. Following that, India collapsed from 130/2 to 165/6. Tilak Varma (24* in 11 balls, with a four and two sixes) played a quickfire cameo to take India to 190/7 in 20 overs.

Sam Curran (3/33) was England's best bowler.

In the chase, England lost both their openers, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, for ducks, their first time ever in T20Is. However, England made a solid enough recovery courtesy of a quickfire knock from skipper Harry Brook (39 in 15 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), who put on a fifty-run stand with Jacob Bethell.

Bethell put in a 67-run stand for the fourth wicket with Tom Banton (39 in 32 balls, with six fours) before Banton and Will Jacks' wickets reduced England to 133/5 in 15.2 overs.

Bethell (76* in 46 balls, with five fours and five sixes) changed the course of the game by upping the gears in slog overs, ending the chase in 19 overs with Jofra Archer (10*). England takes a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, with three matches left for India to make an impact. The first T20I ended in a washout. (ANI)

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