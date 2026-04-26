"Glad to take team across the line": GT pacer Kagiso Rabada after win over CSK

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada expressed satisfaction after his efforts with the ball helped the team to register a clinical eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Sunday. Rabada registered bowling figures of 3/25 in four overs, for which he won the Player of the Match award.

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Rabada's efforts helped GT restrict CSK to a subpar total of 158/7 in 20 overs. He claimed crucial wickets of CSK's Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel and Kartik Sharma.

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Speaking at the post-match presentation after the win, Rabada said that while he wasn't satisfied with his start in the match, he was pleased to contribute to his team's win and secure the two points.

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"I actually didn't feel I started pretty well. That's how cricket goes. I am glad to play a part to take the team across the line. We needed the two points," Rabada said.

He said that his approach to staying competitive is to never take success for granted and consistently follow his process while looking to keep improving. Rabada also noted that while the team has been taking plenty of wickets, they still need to work on containing runs.

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"I guess it's just not taking anything for granted. Sticking with your process and always looking to improve. The day that you stop looking to improve is the day that you retire. I think we've been taking a lot of wickets, but at the same time, we need to find ways to contain too. So it's been a really, really lovely journey, I guess that we've had so far," he said.

Coming to the match, GT chased down 159 with 20 balls to spare.

Sai Sudharsan (87 off 46) starred with a fluent half-century, while Shubman Gill (33) gave a strong start before being dismissed. Jos Buttler (39) played a finishing role as GT comfortably sealed the win, moving up to the fifth spot in the points table with their fourth victory of the season.

GT captain Shubman Gill said he was very pleased with the win, especially given the conditions in that part of India. He noted that the Gujarat Titans delivered a strong all-round performance, apart from the last four to five overs with the ball, which he felt could have been better. Speaking about Sai Sudharsan, Gill praised the batter's excellent form and his ability to spend time on the crease.

"Very happy. To get a win like that in this part of India, I am very happy. Apart from the last four or five overs, it was a complete performance. If I have to be critical, finishing an innings has been a problem. Pretty good effort from us. [On Sai Sudharsan] He is batting brilliantly. It [form] was always with him. All about spending the time in the crease," Gill said. (ANI)

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