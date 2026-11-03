Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international cricket after 14-year career

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 14-year career representing his country.

The 38-year-old last featured for Australia in their final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against Oman in February. That outing, in which he claimed two wickets with the ball but did not get an opportunity to bat, proved to be his final appearance in Australian colours.

Advertisement

Maxwell represented Australia in 149 ODIs, 130 T20Is and seven Tests, winning two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups (2015 and 2023) and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2021.

Advertisement

Renowned for his explosive batting and ability to change the course of a match single-handedly, Maxwell was a vital part of Australia's white-ball setup for more than a decade.

One of the defining moments of his career came during the 2023 ODI World Cup, when he produced an extraordinary unbeaten double century against Afghanistan in a remarkable run chase. His sensational innings remains one of the greatest individual performances in the history of the tournament and a testament to his resilience, skill and fighting spirit.

Advertisement

Across his ODI career, Maxwell amassed 3,990 runs at an impressive strike rate of 126.7. In T20Is, he scored 2,897 runs at a blistering strike rate of 154.4. He also finished his international career with 10 centuries and 136 wickets across all three formats, underlining his value as a genuine all-rounder.

Maxwell had previously announced his retirement from ODI cricket in June 2025 but remained available for Australia's T20I setup. He went on to represent the country at the 2026 T20 World Cup, although Australia failed to progress beyond the group stage.

With his final international appearance coming against Oman, Maxwell now brings an end to a career defined by fearless stroke play, remarkable match-winning performances and extraordinary versatility.