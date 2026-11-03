DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international cricket after 14-year career

Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international cricket after 14-year career

article_Author
ANI
Sydney, Updated At : 08:30 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 14-year career representing his country.

The 38-year-old last featured for Australia in their final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against Oman in February. That outing, in which he claimed two wickets with the ball but did not get an opportunity to bat, proved to be his final appearance in Australian colours.

Advertisement

Maxwell represented Australia in 149 ODIs, 130 T20Is and seven Tests, winning two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups (2015 and 2023) and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2021.

Advertisement

Renowned for his explosive batting and ability to change the course of a match single-handedly, Maxwell was a vital part of Australia's white-ball setup for more than a decade.

One of the defining moments of his career came during the 2023 ODI World Cup, when he produced an extraordinary unbeaten double century against Afghanistan in a remarkable run chase. His sensational innings remains one of the greatest individual performances in the history of the tournament and a testament to his resilience, skill and fighting spirit.

Advertisement

Across his ODI career, Maxwell amassed 3,990 runs at an impressive strike rate of 126.7. In T20Is, he scored 2,897 runs at a blistering strike rate of 154.4. He also finished his international career with 10 centuries and 136 wickets across all three formats, underlining his value as a genuine all-rounder.

Maxwell had previously announced his retirement from ODI cricket in June 2025 but remained available for Australia's T20I setup. He went on to represent the country at the 2026 T20 World Cup, although Australia failed to progress beyond the group stage.

With his final international appearance coming against Oman, Maxwell now brings an end to a career defined by fearless stroke play, remarkable match-winning performances and extraordinary versatility.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts