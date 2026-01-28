Glenn Phillips becomes third New Zealand batter to hit 100 sixes in T20Is

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips etched his name into the record books as he became only the third New Zealand cricketer to reach the milestone of 100 sixes in T20Is during the 4th India vs New Zealand T20I on Wednesday at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Phillips brought up his 100th T20I six for New Zealand when he launched Kuldeep Yadav for a maximum off the first delivery of the 14th over of the innings. Eventually, Kuldeep got rid of the New Zealand batter on the fifth delivery of the same over, though. Phillips scored a brisk 24 off 16 deliveries for the Black Caps in the match, striking three boundaries and a six during his knock, for the Mitchell Santner-led side.

Phillips now sits at third on the list of most T20I sixes for New Zealand with 100 maximums in 87 T20Is, trailing behind Martin Guptill and Colin Munro.

Former New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill was the first New Zealand batter to reach the landmark of 100 sixes in T20 Internationals, ending his career with 173 maximums from 122 matches. Colin Munro, on the other hand, is the other Kiwi to achieve the feat of 100 sixes, having smashed 107 sixes in 65 T20Is for New Zealand.

Coming to the 4th India vs New Zealand T20I match, the Kiwis posted a strong 215/7 in 20 overs against India, thanks to key contributions from Tim Seifert, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell. Openers Seifert (62 off 36) and Conway (44 off 23) provided a blistering start, racing to 71/0 in the powerplay.

India pulled things back through Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, with wickets in the middle overs slowing New Zealand's momentum. Despite losing regular wickets, Daryl Mitchell's quickfire 39 off 18 balls ensured the visitors crossed the 215 mark.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets each. India have already sealed the five-match series with a 3-0 lead but will look to maintain momentum as they continue preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. (ANI)

