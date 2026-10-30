Glenn Phillips levels with Martin Guptill for most 'Player of the Match' awards for NZ

Auckland [New Zealand], October 30 (ANI): Glenn Phillips levelled with compatriot Martin Guptill for most 'Player of the Match' award for New Zealand in T20Is.

Phillips achieved this milestone during his side's fourth T20I against India at Auckland, scoring his third T20I ton with 107 in just 49 balls, with six fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 218.37.

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With a match-winning ton, Phillips tied with Guptill (10 POTM awards) each for most POTM awards for NZ in T20Is. He has achieved this in just 101 T20Is, as compared to 122 T20Is across which Guptill achieved his 10 honours.

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At the second place is Colin Munro, with seven POTM awards in 65 innings.

Following his knock, Phillips said during the post-match presentation, "It was fabulous. Obviously it was a really good pitch to bat on out there today, and I think we made the most of it, which was fantastic. And yeah, obviously nice to get a few and contribute to the lads. [Partnership with Michael Bracewell] I think we really just talked about the fact that the wind from this end was probably the easier end to go from, but obviously the way Beast (Bracewell) hits, that does not really matter which end he goes from, and to be able to take that momentum, especially when it was sort of like a knife-edge part of the game, for us to take it effectively away from India like that was fantastic."

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Speaking about his batting change and approach over the last six months to a year, Phillips added, "I think sometimes it is just ebbs and flows of the game. You see the ball well, and you see the ball badly at other times of the year, so I think it is just trying to make that purple patch last as long as possible and just try and make one nice decision as much as I can."

Phillips has made 276 runs in the series so far in four innings at an average of 92.00 and a strike rate of 189.04, with a century and two fifties. He is the leading run-getter this series. In 18 T20Is and 15 innings this year, Phillips has made 633 runs at an average of 48.69, with a four and four fifties and best score of 107.

A four-wicket haul from Jacob Duffy and a century from Glenn Phillips were the highlights, securing their first win of the five-match T20I series against India with an 87-run win at Auckland on Friday.

With this win, the series stands at 3-1 in favour of India, with a match to go. Phillips (107 in 49 balls, with six fours and 10 sixes) and Michael Bracewell (65 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) took NZ to a massive 259/7 in 20 overs, the highest total against India. Duffy (4/23), Santner (2/24) and Matthew Fisher (2/40) made sure India never found their groove, and they were skittled out for just 172 runs in 20 overs. Tilak Varma (35 off 35 balls, with a four and three sixes) was the top-scorer for India. (ANI)

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