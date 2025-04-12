Glenn Phillips returns home due to an injury, he is set to miss the remainder of IPL 2025

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] April 12 2025: Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips returns home following a groin injury. He will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Phillips returned to New Zealand after a groin injury he sustained during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 6. "Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery," said a statement from Gujarat Titans.

The injury happened during Prasidh Krishna's over when Ishan Kishan pushed a short ball to the point for a single. Glenn Phillips gave it his all and tried everything to stop the run. The batsmen successfully completed the run, but Phillips suffered an injury. He was taken off the field with the medical team a few minutes later.

Advertisement

Philips is yet to feature for GT in IPL 2025. He is one of the best fielders, and GT used his services against SRH. He showed his fielding skills during the Champions Trophy 2025 and was the best fielder during the ICC event.

Phillips joined GT for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Glenn has played eight IPL matches for two different teams (SRH and RR). He has made 65 runs in eight matches with a best of 25.

Advertisement

Sensational ball striking by GT skipper Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Sherfane Rutherford and Mohammed Siraj's magnificent four-wicket haul were the highlights as Gujarat crushed a reckless SRH at their own den by seven wickets on Sunday.

Lucknow Super Giants will host the Gujarat Titans in Match No. 26 of the ongoing IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12.

Gujarat Titans: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)